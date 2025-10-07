 
Geo News

Ben Affleck gushes over Jennifer Lopez after divorce at film premiere

Ben Affleck showers Lopez with praise after divorce at Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere

By
Web Desk
|

October 07, 2025

Ben Affleck shares sweet words for Lopez after divorce during film debut
Ben Affleck shares sweet words for Lopez after divorce during film debut

Ben Affleck had nothing but praise for his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez at the New York City premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The former couple reunited on the red carpet nearly a year after their breakup, two years after getting married.

Affleck, who produced the film through his company Artists Equity alongside Matt Damon, spoke to the crowd inside the theatre.

Showering praises over Lopez, The Accountant actor called her “incredible” and also applauded the film's cast and creative team.

“My goal was to empower great artists and tell moving stories and create opportunities for these kinds of great stories to be told and work with the best directors in the world and the best actors and the best material and in this movie we did all of that and it’s an honor to be here,” as per People footage.

Affleck then publically gushed over his ex-wife, telling her, “you’re incredible.”

To this, Lopez said that the movie “wouldn’t have been made without Ben and without Artists Equity.”

The movie, based on the award-winning Broadway musical, stars Lopez in the lead role, alongside Diego Luna, and Tonatiuh.

Dwayne Johnson breaks silence over 'Smashing Machine's worst opening
Dwayne Johnson breaks silence over 'Smashing Machine's worst opening
George Clooney reveals why aging makes him uneasy
George Clooney reveals why aging makes him uneasy
Brittany Mahomes gushes over Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' surprise
Brittany Mahomes gushes over Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' surprise
Taylor Swift talks navigating through ‘real emergencies' in life
Taylor Swift talks navigating through ‘real emergencies' in life
Cardi B shares emotional vow to raise kids stronger than her
Cardi B shares emotional vow to raise kids stronger than her
George Clooney makes shocking confession about his drug past
George Clooney makes shocking confession about his drug past
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce still 'in disbelief' over engagement
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce still 'in disbelief' over engagement
George Clooney's twins make brutal confession about Amal's food
George Clooney's twins make brutal confession about Amal's food