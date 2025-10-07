Taylor Swift sets the record straight on Super Bowl Halftime talk

Taylor Swift has graciously addressed the rumors regarding the Super Bowl halftime show.

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 35-year-old pop sensation debunked rumors that she declined the offer to perform at the Super Bowl.

When Jimmy asked Taylor about the "speculations that she has turned down the Super Bowl due to performance footage," the Lover hitmaker replied, "No."

"Here's the thing," began The Life of a Showgirl singer. "Jay Z has always been very good to me. Our teams are very close. They sometimes will call and say how does she feel about... and that's not an official offer or a conference room conversation."

"We're always able to tell him the truth, which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field," she added.

Recalling how stressful it is to watch her fiancé Travis Kelce play on the field, Taylor responded, "That is gladiators without swords. That is dangerous."

"The whole season I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field. Can you imagine if he's out there every single week putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I'm like, 'I wonder what my choreo should be. I think we should do two verses of 'Shake it Off' into 'Blank Space' into 'Cruel Summer' would be great,'" continued the music star.

"This is nothing to do with Travis, he would love for me to do it. I'm just too locked in," added Taylor.