Insider breaks down Jennifer Lopez's ‘biggest ambition'

The one thing Jennifer Lopez wants most of all in her career comes to light

A well-placed insider has just shed some light into the biggest ambition that Jennifer Lopez has regarding her career, especially considering her current promotional tour for Kiss of the Spider Woman.

For those unversed, the last year has hit the singer quite hard, from the breakdown of her marriage to Ben Affleck, her comeback tour flop and even her record label ditching her and her Las Vegas residency getting a lukewarm response ticket sale wise.

With all this still fresh in the back of her experience, the insider spoke to Heat World and broke down this news explaining, “winning an Oscar is the biggest ambition of [Lopez’s] career and, being his film too, she strongly feels Ben should help her.”

And “as far as she’s concerned Ben owes her this after the way their marriage ended. She was so humiliated by the divorce, he completely betrayed her and she thinks she should be jumping at the chance to make it up to her.”

“He could help her finally get the Oscar she’s always wanted. It would be a way for him to redeem himself and prove he respects her talents, even if their marriage didn’t work out.”

However, what’s being noticed is that “under any other circumstances he’d throw himself into helping her land this prize by doing a big PR push, doing joint interviews and red carpets, and promoting the heck out of it any way possible. But, as you can imagine, Ben has zero interest in doing that.”

“They call the lead up to the Oscars a ‘campaign,’ because people really do campaign to win, but he hates that side of the business and right now he’s doing pretty much everything he can to avoid being in the same room as JLo, so it’s a huge nightmare for him,” the said before signing off.