Kim Kardashian is 'rattled her to the core' after assassination threats

Kim Kardashian lives under round-the-clock security after assassination threats

Kim Kardashian is said to be living under high security after receiving an assassination threat.

A well-placed insider told Radar Online that the 44-year-old American media personality and socialite is surrounded by uninterrupted protection after someone “"extremely close" to her gave her murder threats.

The trailer for The Kardashians season seven showed Kim sharing the details of how a private investigator warned her about the danger to her life.

She said in the trailer, "I got a call from investigators. Someone extremely close to me put a hit out on my life."

The clip then shows her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, who reacted to the security alarm, followed by flashing sirens and police activity.

"I'm terrified out of my mind," Kim can be heard saying in a voiceover, and then she quipped, "I'm happy it's over."

"Kim hasn't taken any chances. She's surrounded by a full security detail 24/7. There are guards at her home, in her car, and even stationed near the kids' school. She's still shaken by what happened – she really believes the threat could have been real,” the insider revealed.

"This experience has rattled her to the core. Kim's been through scary situations before, but this one felt personal because it came from someone close. It's made her question everyone around her,” another source stated.

With the threat of assassination looming over Kim, she has increased security from her Los Angeles mansions to her offices for SKIMS and SKKN.

"She's living like she's under Secret Service protection. Her team screens everyone, even deliveries. She's not taking any chances, especially after everything she's survived,” the insider said.