Taylor Swift clarifies she didn't talk about her engagement at Selena Gomez's wedding

Taylor Swift raves over Selena Gomez's bridal look

Taylor Swift has affirmed that she refrained from talking about her engagement to Travis Kelce at her bestie Selena Gomez’s wedding.

On the Monday, October 6 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 35-year-old American singer-songwriter revealed that she did not bring up her engagement to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end while giving a speech at Gomez’s wedding to Benny Balnco because she wanted the bride to be the center of attention on her big day.

During the rumors debunking segment, Fallon inquired if Swift said to the Only Murders in the Building star during the wedding ceremony, “You beat me to the altar."

The Life of a Showgirl hitmaker swiftly negated this and went on to explain, "I did make a speech, but I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement. No one wants you to be like, 'Hey, I know this is your wedding day but—'" with a raised hand showing off her ring. "I was like, 'Don't mention it.'"

She then made a joke about her engagement ring, "Let me turn it around," as she angled it in the opposite direction.

Gushing over Gomez, Swift quipped, "I got to see her be the most elegant, gorgeous — not only bride but just — vision that I've ever seen in my life. I've never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day,"

It is pertinent to mention thatSelena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot on September 27, 2025 in California.