Taylor Swift roasted Selena Gomez on her wedding?

Taylor Swift joked about her and Selena Gomez's dressing sense during teenage

Taylor Swift recalled the time when she and Selena Gomez met, calling it "quite a year."

The Grammy-winning artist made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

When asked about the rumours, that Swift joked about Gomez beating her to the alter on her wedding day with Benny Blanco, the singer revealed that she made sure not to mention anything about her engagement to Travis Kelce on the couple's big day.

However, Swift, who reportedly gave "beautiful" speech that left guests in tears, revealed that she did tease Gomez about the way they used to dress in 2008.

"I did do some light teasing about the way we used to dress in 2008, the year that we met," Swift said.

Adding, "Cause we met when we were teenagers in 2008, it was quite a year. Let me tell you."

The Lover singer went on to tell Fallon, "And so I talked a little bit about 2008. I talked about, how happy I am for her and how beautiful it's been to get to be part of her life."

"But I did not make it about me," Swift noted.

This comes after Selena Gomez shared an adorable behind-the-scene moment with Taylor Swift from her wedding to Benny Blanco.

On Instagram, Gomez posted a video clip that showed her getting her veil adjusted in front of large mirror, while Swift gushed over her stunning bridal makeup, filming the moment from her own phone.

The Only Murders in the Building actress, who tied the knot with Benny Blanco on September 27, 2025, celebrated her bestie's The Life of a Showgirl album release, stating in the caption, "In honor of SHOWGIRL..."

"blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you @taylorswift forever and always," she added.