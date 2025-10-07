Jennifer Lopez makes biggest demand yet of Ben Affleck after separation

Jennifer Lopez has been pressing down on Ben Affleck reports suggest, and its all got to do with his ‘clout’ in Hollywood.

The news has been shared by a well placed insider, and they recently sat down with Closer magazine.

According to the source, its true that “Ben has a lot of clout in Hollywood, he’s won an Oscar, he’s campaigned successfully before, and she wants him to throw his weight behind her.”

So to Lopez “it doesn’t seem a lot to ask, considering this is his movie too.”

However, on the other side of the camp “Ben is not making it easy, he’s dodging her calls and he’s let it be known that he wants to take a back seat when it comes to publicity.”

But “JLo isn’t letting go and she’s leaning on Matt to intervene so now he’s stuck being the go-between all over again. He’d love for Ben to at least do a few events with her to keep the peace, but Ben hates the idea of people reading into it. He knows any shots of them together are going to go viral and spawn all sorts of theories.”

According to the insider, “It’s the opposite for JLo, who is obsessed with publicity - the more headlines the better.”

“Plus she loves it when they get photographed together, she always has, and she’s convinced having Ben by her side would make Oscars voters take her more seriously.”

Moreover there is still one final key hanging overhead which, once settled would separate them for good and its their mega-mansion in LA which has been sitting on the market for $59.5 million without budging for months now.

So because “they still have their house to sell” and “it’s no secret he wants to take a huge loss on it just to get rid of the place.” Lopez “been refusing but if he agrees to play ball with her on this Oscar campaign, it’s very plausible that she’d be willing to give him what he wants and lower the price.”