 
Geo News

Taylor Swift said THIS about Selena Gomez's husband Benny Blanco

Taylor Swift talks about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wedding

By
Web Desk
|

October 07, 2025

Taylor Swift says Selena Gomezs husband Benny Blanco is the best
Taylor Swift says Selena Gomez's husband Benny Blanco is 'the best'

Taylor Swift talked about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wedding.

The beloved couple tied the knot on September 27, 2025. During her latest appearance at The Late Night Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Swift shared some insights from her bestie's big day.

The Lover hitmaker gushed over Gomez, saying, "I got to see her be the most elegant, gorgeous, not only bride, but just vision that I've ever seen in my life. I've never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day."

Moreover, she also praised Blanco, now-husband of the Only Murders in the Building actress.

Swift said, "Benny is... he is him. He is so funny. He's the best."

On the other hand, Taylor Swift also discussed the wedding speech she gave at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's big day.

"I did do some light teasing about the way that we used to dress in 2008, the year that we met," she revealed.

Taylor Swift roasted Selena Gomez on her wedding?
Taylor Swift roasted Selena Gomez on her wedding?
Kevin Costner is 'dreading' ahead of his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner's marriage
Kevin Costner is 'dreading' ahead of his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner's marriage
Taylor Swift clarifies she didn't talk about her engagement at Selena Gomez's wedding
Taylor Swift clarifies she didn't talk about her engagement at Selena Gomez's wedding
Gordon Ramsay kicks off 'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars'
Gordon Ramsay kicks off 'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars'
Robin Williams's family shares key message on social media
Robin Williams's family shares key message on social media
Kim Kardashian is 'rattled to the core' after assassination threats
Kim Kardashian is 'rattled to the core' after assassination threats
George Clooney gets honest about his younger years in Hollywood
George Clooney gets honest about his younger years in Hollywood
Taylor Swift talks about the message behind her album ‘Life of a Showgirl'
Taylor Swift talks about the message behind her album ‘Life of a Showgirl'