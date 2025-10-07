Taylor Swift said THIS about Selena Gomez's husband Benny Blanco

Taylor Swift says Selena Gomez's husband Benny Blanco is 'the best'

Taylor Swift talked about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wedding.

The beloved couple tied the knot on September 27, 2025. During her latest appearance at The Late Night Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Swift shared some insights from her bestie's big day.

The Lover hitmaker gushed over Gomez, saying, "I got to see her be the most elegant, gorgeous, not only bride, but just vision that I've ever seen in my life. I've never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day."

Moreover, she also praised Blanco, now-husband of the Only Murders in the Building actress.

Swift said, "Benny is... he is him. He is so funny. He's the best."

On the other hand, Taylor Swift also discussed the wedding speech she gave at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's big day.

"I did do some light teasing about the way that we used to dress in 2008, the year that we met," she revealed.