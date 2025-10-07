Prince William lays bare the changes he insists on making after King Charles

Prince William reveals his plans for an overhaul after King Charles

Prince William has already started to walk a mile in his father’s shoes it seems, and his future plans have just come to light as well.

The entire conversation that just happened has been shared with People magazine.

This chat comes right after the Prince sat down with actor Eugene Levy for his show The Reluctant Traveler, on Apple TV+.

This time around, the conversation began when he admitted, “I enjoy change; I don’t fear it. That’s the bit that excites me — the idea of being able to bring some change....”

Because according to the heir himself “I want to question things more. Are we still doing and having the most impact we could be having?”

Because “if you’re not careful, history can be a real weight and an anchor around you, and you can feel suffocated by it. I think it’s important to live for the here and now,” he warned as well.

Near the end, the conversation also flowed once more towards Kate Middleton and her cancer diagnosis, leading him to admit, “worry or stress around the family side of things does overwhelm me quite a bit.”

Reason being “it’s more personal — it’s more about feeling, it’s more about upsetting the rhythm.”