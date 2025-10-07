Graham Norton explains why he is 'frazzled'

Photo: Graham Norton gets candid about moving chaos

Graham Norton has been feeling the chaos of a major life change.

The 61-year-old TV presenter recently revealed that he has been “frazzled” while moving houses after putting both his London and New York properties up for sale.

Back in May, the Graham Norton Show host announced he was selling his £4.95 million East London mansion after 20 years in the Grade-II listed home.

Around the same time, reports surfaced that the BBC star was also looking to part ways with his Manhattan carriage house, which he bought in 2002 after falling in love with its British charm.

Speaking on his podcast Wanging On with Graham Norton and Maria McErlane, the comedian opened up about the slow process of packing up two decades’ worth of belongings.

"I'm very frazzled. We are attempting to move," he began.

For those unversed, Norton is married to filmmaker Jonathan “Jono” McLeod.

He continued, “We are very lucky in that we are able to move slowly, bit by bit. But the house we are moving out of, which I didn't think had that much stuff in it..."

His co-host Maria McErlane jumped in, teasing, “It's so filled with stuff. You've been there 20 years. I imagine you are more brutal at chucking things away than your husband…”

To which Graham replied, “Erm. He's been alright actually, I think because a lot of it is my old stuff.”

He wrapped up by saying, “I think because it's my stuff he's got no emotional attachment to it, he's not bothered, but I am having to get through it all.”