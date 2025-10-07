Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck getting back together?

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck leave fans convinced they're getting back together

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just made joint appearance at the premiere of Kiss of The Spider Woman.

The couple, who finalized their divorce in August 2024, have sparked rumours that they've rekindled their romance.

Following their joint appearance, fans are convinced that they "can't stay apart."

Fans took to X (Formerly Twitter) and reacted to Lopez and Affleck's red carpet appearance.

A user wrote, "Lord…they're gonna start this all over again."

Meanwhile, another noted, "It's sort of a modern Taylor-Burton romance. Two toxic personalities who can't be together but can't stay apart."

"There's some interesting body language going on there!" the third added. However, a user joked, "Plot twist - they never got divorced…"

It is pertinent to mention if rekindled this will mark Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck patching up for the third time.

The duo began dating in 2002 and got engaged later that year. However, they called off their wedding in September 2003 and broke up in January 2004.

After so many years of living separate lives and other marriages, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship in 2021. They got engaged for the second time in 2022 and tied the knot in July 2022.

Notably, in August 2024 the actress filed for divorce, which was then finalized in February 2025.