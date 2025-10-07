 
Jennifer Lopez pushes back at flak on fellow singer

Jennifer Lopez comes out in support of the upcoming headliner of the Super Bowl halftime show

October 07, 2025

Jennifer Lopez is hitting out at the criticism some quarters levelled at her fellow singer Bad Bunny, as he is set to headline the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

Appearing on Today show, she initially gushes about the Grammy winner's forthcoming performance. “I think he’s about to blow everybody’s mind,” adding, “It’s an introduction to some people.”

When the host Craig Melvin told her about the backlash the pop icon is receiving, her response was, “I swear I don’t know. Why? But why? I don’t understand that. He’s one of the top artists in the world right now, probably the top.”

Jennifer also doubles down on Bad as the perfect choice to headline the forthcoming Super Bowl, after the host added some critics called for a different artist to perform there.

“It could be a lot of different people. That’s the thing,” she notes. “I’m super excited for people to see him. I think they’ll be pleasantly surprised, because his music transcends language." 

"It’s amazing what he’s done. He’s done something that a lot of people have never done in their life," Jennifer concludes.

Bad is set to perform at Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026.

