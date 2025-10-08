Jenna Bush Hager admits her engagement announcement shocked her

Jenna Bush Hager reveals how her famous parents ruined her engagement news

Jenna Bush Hager recently revealed how her parents spoiled her engagement news back in 2007.

For those unversed, the 43-year-old American author and journalist fell in love with Henry Chase Hager when he was working on her father George W. Bush’s presidential campaign in 2004. The couple, who got engaged in 2007, tied the knot in 2008.

On the Tuesday, October 7 episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, Jenna shared that her father, George, and mother, former first lady Laura Bush, released a statement about her engagement to Henry even before she informed people close to her.

She said, “I have a good engagement story. Henry proposed and, first of all, he was totally nervous so he prepared this whole seven-point plan and then we sat down with my dad and my dad goes, ‘No, you can marry her. I don’t need to hear point two, point one is enough.’”

The story took a turn when George, the sitting president of the United States at that time, made his daughter’s engagement national news.

Jenna recalled, “We were at the airport in Boston, and we look up and on CNN. I guess my parents put out a statement. So I looked up and it was like, ‘Jenna Bush to be married,' and I’m like, ‘Ah!’ I hadn’t told anybody.”

Shedding light on Taylor Swift’s latest confession that her long-time friend Ed Sheeran learnt that she had got engaged to Travis Kelce through Instagram, the American media personality admitted, “So I understand what Ed Sheeran felt. I Taylor’d many, many a person because I didn’t know they were going to put out a statement.”