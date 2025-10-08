Timothee Chalamet breaks silence on working with Gwyneth Paltrow in 'Marty Supreme'

Timothee Chalamet calls Gwyneth Paltrow 'incredible'

Timothee Chalamet has opened up about working with Gwyneth Paltrow for the first time.

After his forthcoming comedy-drama film Marty Supreme premiered at the New York Film Festival, the 29-year-old American-French actor gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter.

For those unaware, in Marty Supreme, Chalamet is playing the role of Marty Mauser, an aspiring competitive table tennis player, while Paltrow, who has not yet returned to the big screen since 2019, will portray Kay Stone, an actress who makes a romantic relationship with the title character.

Singing Praises of the 53-year-old American actress and businesswoman, the Dune star said, “She was incredible.”

Chalamet went on to state that this is not the first time he felt amazing working with a senior, as his experience with Christian Bale on the 2017 movie Hostiles was also remarkable.

"When I work with these people whose work I grew up on, who are masters, it’s the way you would feel if you were in drama class on 48th Street, and you’re in an exercise, and you literally go, ‘Wow, I’m working with an amazing artist,’” the Wonka actor remarked.

Notably, Chalamet and Paltrow were photographed kissing when they were shooting for the upcoming movie in New York City in 2024 and their roles caught widespread attention.

It is pertinent to mention that Marty Supreme will be released on December 25, 2025.