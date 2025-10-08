Nicole Kidman brings surprising attitude to work after filing for divorce

Nicole Kidman gets back to work life after divorce filing

Nicole Kidman is back to work with more focus and positive energy after filing for divorce from Keith Urban.

The Oscar winning actress resumed her work commitments with an optimistic approach and set her eyes to moving forward.

"She's had a good attitude about everything and life goes on," a source told People.

As the magazine reported, the 58-year-old actress spotted working in Texas on Saturday, October 4, at amFAR's Dallas auction to present her Lioness collaborator Taylor Sheridan.

"She was in Texas this weekend and is happy to be back at work," the insider shared.

"[Nicole's] known Taylor for a couple of years. She considers him a dear friend. She enjoyed seeing him again," the tipster continued.

Nicole was also spotted at Paris Fashion Week on October 6, along with her daughters, attending the Chanel runway show after the actress was announced as the French luxury brand's newest ambassador.

For the unversed, Nicole filed for divorce from her estranged husband on September 30, citing irreconcilable differences.

The news of Nicole and the country singer's separation first broke on September 29 by TMZ.

The former couple, who tied the knot back in June 2006, also welcomed two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14,