Timothée Chalamet shares how he trained for 'Marty Supreme' gig

Photo: Timothée Chalamet makes new revelation about 'Marty Supreme' gig

Timothée Chalamet reportedly had been practicing table tennis.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published Tuesday, 7th October 2025, Chalamet opened up about his personal connection to the Marty Supreme.

Reportedly, the boyfriend of Kylie Jenner started taking ping-pong lessons as early as 2018 near his New York City home, and continued throughout his many buzzy projects.

"In spirit, this is the most who I was that I’ve had to play a role," the 29-year-old Oscar nominee shared.

"This is who I was before I had a career," he added.

In Marty Supreme, Chalamet stars as Marty Mauser, an aspiring competitive table tennis player.

On the other hand, Paltrow portrays Kay Stone, an actress who becomes romantically entangled with the young athlete.

The film also marks Paltrow’s first major movie role since 2019.

He made these comments just one day after the movie's surprise world premiere at the New York Film Festival.

Speaking about his co-star, Chalamet could not help but praise Paltrow's return to the big screen.

"She was incredible," he said, drawing a comparison to his experience working with Christian Bale in the 2017 drama Hostiles.

As fans will recall, Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow first sparked attention when they were spotted sharing an on-screen kiss while filming Marty Supreme in New York City’s Central Park back in October 2024.