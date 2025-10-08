 
Zayn Malik teases new single with BlackPink singer Jisoo

Zayn Malik is all set to release his new single alongside K-pop star Jisoo

Web Desk
October 08, 2025

Zayn Malik has announced her new single with a hit K-pop idol.

The One Direction alum turned to his Instagram this week to drop his new collaboration with BlackPink singer Jisoo.

As a surprise to his fans, Zayn also attached the song cover, featurning himself and the K-pop star dressed to the nines in all-black ensemble.

"JISOO X ZAYN Digital Single ’???????????????? ????????????????????????‘" he captioned the post.

The upcoming song has received immense love from both the singers' fans. One commented: "LIVING FOR THISSSS"

Another added: "Omg the Duo I didn’t know I needed!!!!!!"

"ZAYN AND JISOO OMG????!!!!" a third noted.

This comes as Zayn was spotted attending BLACKPINK’s New York concert on July 27, with his daughter, Khai. He later shared a photo from the concert, adding: “@BLACKPINKOFFICIAL THANK YOU ME & KHAI LOVED IT."

