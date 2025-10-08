Taylor Swift, Blake Lively rebuilding their broken bond? Source

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively’s friendship gets unexpected twist

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are back in touch but there is still a long way to being besties again.

The Life of a Showgirl artist and the Gossip Girl star, who appeared to be distant from each other after Swift was dragged into Lively's legal battle with her costar Justin Baldoni, have "reconnected" according to a report by Radaronline.com.

"Taylor and Blake have reconnected, and some apologies were made about her being dragged into the lawsuit," a source told the outlet.

"But it is no way a signal that she is supporting Blake in the ongoing case because she wants to stay out of it," the tipster noted.

The fallout of Swift and Lively's friendship marked the end of one of Hollywood's closest bond as the pair first met in 2014.

Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds even called the Grammy winning artist their four kids' godmother on several occasions.

The Lover hitmaker even mentioned Lively's kids' names: James, Inez, and Betty, in her 2020 album Folklore.

Other sources reported to the outlet that the pals are taking small steps to heal their broken bond.

The 37-year-old actress recently showed support to Swift by hitting the like button of the popstar's Instagram post for her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

A second source noted, "To be on the same page is still a long way off for Taylor and Blake, but they're working on it."

Will it ever be the same as before? Who knows? The trust has to be built again, and that is easier said than done, but Taylor is listening more."

"As for a full reconciliation between them, it's still far off. Taylor is open to more discussion and conversation, but on her own terms," the insider added.