Taylor Swift explains why Ed Sheeran learned about her engagement via social media

Taylor Swift explains why Ed Sheeran found out on Instagram about her engagement

October 08, 2025

Taylor Swift knows her close friend Ed Sheeran very well!

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 6, the Lover singer revealed why Ed found out about her engagement to Travis Kelce through Instagram instead of a phone call.

In the show episode, the popstar played a game of "That’s So True" with host Jimmy Fallon and when he guessed that Ed discovered the engagement “on Instagram,” Swift admitted, “That’s so true.”

"I have a perfect explanation," Taylor began to explain, "He doesn't have a phone. And this is one thing I love about him. It's very eccentric. Love it. But when I'm going through saying, 'Hey, who should we call? Who should we FaceTime?' I'm going through my texts and being like, 'Who have I texted within the last like, month of my life?'"

She continued that Sheeran wasn’t included in the calls because she could only “email him” and with that to set up a Facetime call he had to find an iPad.

“This is one of my absolute favorite people on the planet,” Swift said. “Then, when the news came out I was like, ‘Oh my God we forgot to call Ed! Oh no!’ He’s like family. I love him. But he doesn’t have a phone!”

In response, Ed commented on The Tonight Show’s TikTok clip, writing, “Hello from my allotted iPad time, this is factual.”

