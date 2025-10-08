Nicole Kidman steps out in style after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman admitted that she was "nervous" to make her first major public appearance following her divorce from Keith Urban.

On Monday, the 58-year-old actress stepped out for the Chanel Womenswear 2026 show. She was also joined by her daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

“I'm just very nervous, actually,” the Holland alum told Vogue in a behind-the-scenes video of getting ready for the fashion show.

“I have my daughters coming with me. But I'm very excited for Matthieu [Blazy] because this is a big moment for him," she added.

Nicole wore cashmere Chanel jeans and a white button-down shirt for the event. The Babygirl actress also shared a carousel of pictures from the fashion show on her Instagram handle.

“Thank you @chanelofficial for having me and my girls,” she captioned the post. “So excited to be a part of it with you @matthieu_blazy.”

Nicole's appearance comes just six days after she filed for divorce from Keith Urban. The actress exchanged vows with the singer in June 2006.

Commenting on their split, an insider spilled to Woman's Day that “Nicole’s still in love with him, her love and loyalty have never wavered, and that’s why she’s utterly heartbroken. "

"She wanted to keep the marriage together for the girls, but she’s also struggling to understand what happened," the source added.