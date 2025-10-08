Cody Johnson cancels 2025 shows due to ‘severe' health issue

Cody Johnson cancels 2025 shows due to ruptured eardrum

Cody Johnson cancelled his 2025 performances.

The country singer, who is nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the upcoming Country Music Association Awards (CMAs), took to social media to break the upsetting news.

"While battling a severe upper respiratory and sinus infection, I burst my eardrum," he shared, revealing he would be needing urgent surgery.

"The healing process will take many weeks and it is not possible for me to sing during this time," Johnson added.

"I pray for full healing so I can get well and return to doing what I love," he concluded.

Johnson had six dates left in 2025 on his current arena tour and would now be returning to the stage on 4 February 2026.

In mid-September, the Human hitmaker canceled shows in Columbus due to health issues and wrote at that time:

“I arrived home Monday after my shows in Nebraska feeling fine. Tuesday, I felt like I was coming down with a mild cold. I took every precaution that I could: IVs, meds, even sweated in the sauna… unfortunately today I woke up without a singing voice: severe cough, burning chest and throat.”

It is pertinent to mention that Cody Johnson has had a successful couple of years up until now.

His latest album, Leather, won the CMA's Album of the Year in 2024 and in 2025 in addition to Entertainer of the Year, he is also up for Male Vocalist of the Year, Music Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year for I'm Gonna Love You featuring Carrie Underwood.