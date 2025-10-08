Taylor Swift reveals ‘tradition' to start ‘new musical era'

Taylor Swift talks about the ‘tradition’ she has when she starts a new era of music

Taylor Swift just revealed the tradition that she had the nigh before an album releases.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she was playing “Game of Lasts” when the Father Figure singer was asked to share the last song of her own that she had listened to, but not from her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

"So, I have this tradition when the eve before I have a new album that comes out that starts a new musical era, I listen to the entirety of the last album that I made," the 35-year-old megastar revealed.

"So, I listened to Tortured Poets Department to say goodbye to it. I do it every time,” she added..

Jimmy admitted that he wasn't aware of Taylor’s farewell tradition. "It's every night before a new album comes out," the Lover crooner confirmed.

Before The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor’s album The Tortured Poets Department came out in April 2024, while she was in the middle of her remarkable The Eras Tour.

During an appearance on Scott Mills' Radio 2’s Breakfast Show Taylor stated that she was "miserable" when writing TTPD.

"The cool thing about this record is that I'm in a very similar space in my life as to when I wrote it and now that I'm putting it out, which is nice… it's nice when those things are not incongruous," she said referencing The Life of a Showgirl.

"You know, like with the last record, I was in such a different place in my life when I wrote it," she admitted.

The radio personality then asked if she was referring to The Tortured Poets Department, to which the Blank Space singer responded, "Just miserable. And then when I put it out, I was so happy."

"So, it was like, ah, I love this art. I love this beautiful art about misery. I, however, am not miserable anymore so it feels weird to talk about the record because it's like, you can be proud of the work, but you can also just not relate to that person you were," Taylor Swift concluded.