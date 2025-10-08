Yungblud breaks silence on MTV VMA performance ‘bitter' hate

Yungblud slams haters of Ozzy Osbourne tribute show at MTV VMA

Yungblud just slammed "bitter and jealous" critics of his Ozzy Osbourne tribute at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The 28-year-old musician took the stage with Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt and the iconic Aerosmith duo Steven Tyler and Joe Perry at the VMAs last month to pay tribute to the late Black Sabbath legend who passed away on July 22.

Yungblud’s performance saw some criticism from The Darkness guitarist Dan Hawkins who called the show "another nail in the coffin of rock n roll."

His brother, Justin, who has his YouTube channel, Justin Hawkins Rides Again, said on the platform: "Yungblud seems to have positioned himself as a natural heir to the Ozzy legacy, having nothing to do with the really important stuff.”

Now, Yungblud has responded to the hate on Ozzy’s son, Jack Osbourne’s podcast, Trying Not To Die.

The Zombie hitmaker said: "I think the strangest thing about that was all I was trying to do was my best for your old man, because he gave me such a gift.”

He continued, “When people try and intellectualize a sense of spirit and six musicians on a stage going 'f**king love you man', it’s just bitter and jealous.”

“They are doing the things they say we are doing – they’re trying to insert themselves into a conversation to obtain some kind of relevancy, on the back of us honouring one of the greatest rock stars that ever lived – and then they talk about authenticity and stuff like that,” Yungblud added.

Jack expressed that "these people didn't f**king know" how involved he was in Ozzy's life and mentioned, "They don’t know the f**king story of it, the things we know, and I was kind of like, ‘F**k you dude.’”

Yungblud then took aim at The Darkness, and claimed that anyone who criticized the tribute weren't "real rock stars."

“Anyone bigger than you or more emotionally evolved will never talk down on you,” Yungblud said.

"Your dad (Ozzy) would never do that, (Metallica‘s) James Hetfield would never do that, (Slayer’s) Kerry King would never do that. (They) don’t need to. They’re just like, 'You know what? That’s sick,'” the Hello Heaven, Hello rocker mentioned praising legendary artists.

He further mentioned, “People forget that rock is dictated by the people. The people are what make something rock and roll.”

"And as far as I’m concerned, the people f**king loved it, and we got to put your dad’s face in front of another 100 million people that night and keep that legacy alive,” Yungblud concluded his conversation with Ozzy Osbourne’s son, Jack.