Women's World Cup: Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against Australia

Australia hold dominant 16–0 record against Pakistan in women’s ODIs

Sports Desk
October 08, 2025

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (left) and Australia’s Alyssa Healy at the toss ahead of their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 8, 2025. – Screengrab/livestream
COLOMBO: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia in the 9th match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 being played at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Fatima Sana (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu and Diana Baig.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King and Megan Schutt.

