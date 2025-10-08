Women's World Cup: Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against Australia

October 08, 2025
COLOMBO: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia in the 9th match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 being played at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.
Playing XIs:
Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Fatima Sana (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu and Diana Baig.
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King and Megan Schutt.