Miranda Kerr gets honest about co-parenting with ex-husband's ex fiancé Katy Perry

Miranda Kerr weighs in on what its like to be co-parents with Katy Perry

October 08, 2025

Miranda Kerr, the ex-wife of Orlando Bloom has just gotten honest about her experience co-parenting with Katy Perry.

The whole thing came about during Kerr’s appearance on Today With Jenna & Friends!

There, the 42-year-old, who was originally present to promote her own cosmetic brand, KORA Organics, gushed over the blended family she’s developed with the Fireworks singer.

For those unversed, Perry is mother to one with Bloom, a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom, whereas Kerr shares a son named Flynn.

While Bloom and Perry have split, confirming via a joint statement that claims they’ve “been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.’

And “will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect.”

Kerr admitted to the outlet that for a blended family to work, “having love and respect for each other is so important.”

After all “everyone’s human, and that’s important to really put the children first and what’s the best needs of the children and how do we make everyone feel accepted and loved.”

After all, “At the end of the day we’re all human and we’re all trying to be the best versions of ourselves. Why not be good examples for our children?” she even asked near the end. 

