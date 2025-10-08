Jennifer Lopez gives her honest take on ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman' shoot

Jennifer Lopez finally weighs in on ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

With her movie Kiss of the Spider Woman releasing October 10th, 2025, Jennifer Lopez just sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to dish on, not just her experience, but her wardrobe malfunction and many other things.

In regards to Kiss of the Spider Woman Lopez was quoted saying, “Believe it or not, I’ve never done [a musical] for whatever reason, it just didn’t come my way in that way, and, you know, it’s that thing where things happen when they’re supposed to happen, when you’re ready for them, when it’s the time, when it’s that thing. These things don’t come around all the time.”

“Last time I did something like this, it was Selena. Where you read the script, and go, ‘This is a big responsibility,” she also added, because “this is something that it’s not gonna happen in your career 25 times. Especially if you’re lucky enough,” but to Lopez, “fortunately I have been to have a long career, these things just happen every once in a while. And this is one of those moments.”

The conversation didn’t end there either because Lopez also recounted the specifics on her dance numbers and explained that the director Bill Condon essentially wanted her to film the musical numbers in one take.

“In the 50s, musicals, if you are into that at all, they used to do these really long shots, and Bill, one of the reasons he wanted me to do is ’cause he knows I do my shows, and that I can do a number from top to bottom,” she explained.

“So, he was like, ‘I want to shoot the numbers in long shots. I want you to do it from top to bottom.’ I had 10, 11 musical numbers in this movie, but it was so much fun. I enjoyed the challenge. I can’t say it was anything but a pleasure and a joy to do,” Lopez concluded by saying.