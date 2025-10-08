 
Why does Travis Kelce believe he is 'lucky'?

Travis Kelce speaks out of his mind and heart about the reason why he is lucky

October 08, 2025

Travis Kelce raves about his partner Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce, who is set to marry Taylor Swift, recently said that he believes himself to be "lucky."

His remarks come on his New Heights podcast, which he hosted with his brother Jason Kelce.

During their conversation, the older Kelce credits his younger brother for being “main creative muse" behind his future bride's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

 The 36-year-old, however, denied this. Instead, he adds, “Don’t, no, I’m just the lucky man who gets to be the support system for Taylor while she drops one of the coolest albums that I’ve ever listened to or that the world’s seen.”

The NFL tight end further praises the Grammy winner, saying, "I’m excited for her. I’m happy for her. Everything seems to have gone perfectly.”

“She’s proud of this and obviously I’m proud of her for going through the hoops to live out her dreams," he notes.

“Couldn’t be more proud of her… Stamp of the week goes to Tay Tay, so proud of you girl," Travis concludes as he gives the "stamp of the week" to Taylor.

