Jennifer Lopez's fitness inspires Kevin Costner as she promotes new flick

Photo: Jennifer Lopez proves age is just number as she promotes new flick, inspiring Kevin Costner

Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner reportedly enjoyed each other's company.

As fans will be aware, Jennifer Lopez is currently starring in the much-anticipated film Kiss of The Spider Woman.

The multihyphenate talent has been busy promoting the project, set to release on October 10, alongside her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and she has gained quite the attention for her praiseworthy figure.

The movie was produced through Affleck’s company, Artists Equity, which he co-founded with longtime collaborator Matt Damon.

The story follows Valentín, played by Diego Luna, a political prisoner who shares a cell with Molina, portrayed by Tonatiuh, a man convicted of public indecency.

Meanwhile, an old report about Lopez’s connection with Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has resurfaced.

According to In Touch Weekly, Costner has found major fitness inspiration in Lopez's disciplined lifestyle.

"She’s among those inspiring him to hit the gym and prove age is just a number," an insider told the outlet.

The report adds that Costner is following Lopez's example by maintaining a rigorous exercise routine and a strict high-protein diet, guided by his personal chef.

"Of course, it’s going to take a huge amount of dedication, and not just in the gym but also in the kitchen," the insider explained, noting that Costner's goal is to “add 10 pounds of muscle in time for summer.”