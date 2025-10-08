Cillian Murphy gets honest about Netflix movie 'Steve'

Cillian Murphy shares views on Netflix's 'Steve'

Cillian Murphy's latest movie, Steve, has landed on Netflix after its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival as well as a limited theatrical release.



In the movie, he plays a teacher, which he says is special to him because his parents are teachers. “I grew up in a household where I saw the after effects of standing in front of 35 teenagers all day long while my mother was trying to raise four of her own, and they were both out at work."

"My grandfather was a headmaster. All my aunts and uncles are teachers. So I know that inside-out of that world," he previously told Deadline.

Soon after its release, the film reaches the top of the streamer's chart in Ireland, as well as on Rotten Tomatoes, where Steve has a score of 77%.

Its logline read, "The drama is set in the mid-1990s and follows a pivotal day in the life of Murphy’s eponymous character and his students amidst a world that has forsaken them."

"As Steve fights to protect the school’s integrity while also fighting its impending closure, he grapples with his own mental health."

"In parallel to Steve’s struggles, troubled teen Shy (Jay Lycurgo) is caught between his past and what lies ahead as he tries to reconcile his inner fragility with his impulse for self-destruction and violence," the synopsis read.