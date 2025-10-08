Travis Kelce shares how he feels while listening to Taylor Swift's songs with her

Photo: Travis Kelce shares what it is like to listen to Taylor Swift's songs beside her

Travis Kelce has revealed what it was like to listen to Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl while she was sitting right next to him.

During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, his brother and co-host Jason Kelce asked, “I presume that you were listening to them while Taylor was in the room with you?"

"Does that feel weird when an artist is in the same room with you and you're listening to the lyrics?”

In response, Travis reflected on the experience and said, “It’s a different feel, for sure, but I got used to it real quick."

"I just listen to it wholeheartedly, because it’s her creation, you just want to appreciate it for what it is, you know?”

He continued, “And I think that’s the biggest thing is to make sure that the person you’re in the room with knows you’re open to what they’re creating.”

“It was fun to hear all these come together, knowing that a few of them — as she’s mentioned — have been about our life together,” he shared.

“It’s just been fun to see everybody depict them and all the videos online and people dancing and smiling and having a blast with this,” he concluded.