Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's song 'Wood'

Photo: Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift's song 'Wood'

Travis Kelce has been finally reacting to Taylor Swift's most suggestive song yet and his brother Jason is not letting him off easy.

On the latest New Heights episode, Travis was asked about Swift's new track Wood, which fans believe is packed with innuendos referencing the NFL star himself.

Travis simply called it “a great song” before Jason started to tease him.

"Do you feel, do you feel — not confident — do you feel cocky about the song 'Wood'?" Jason asked.

"No," Travis replied. "Any song that she references me in is very..."

"That's not just any song. This is a very specific you," Jason interrupted. "It's not just you. It's an appendage. It's a very specific thing."

"What? I think you're not understanding the song," Travis quipped.

Jason went on, reading the lyrics aloud and joking, "Travis, come on. 'Redwood tree ain't hard to see'... I thought redwood, that's a little bit, that's a generous word, I think."

"I think if somebody wrote a song about me, it'd be like, 'Japanese maple sometimes can see.'"

After Travis refused to take the bait, Jason concluded, “That song's great though. The freaking beat to that song is fantastic and that's right up my alley, so well done."

"I think inserting wood innuendos is always childish enough for me that I can get on board with that.”