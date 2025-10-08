Michael J. Fox teases 'Shrinking' sans spilling much

Michael J. Fox gets candid about his 'Shrinking' role

Earlier, Michael J. Fox had called it a day from acting due to his Parkinson's disease. But now, he has returned to the industry as a guest arc in Shrinking, an Apple TV+ show.



Though the veteran actor did not reveal much about his character in the series' season three, he adds that his character, like him, has Parkinson's.

“It was the first time ever I get to show up on-set, and I didn’t have to worry about am I too tired or coughing or anything,” he shares in an interview with People. “I just do it.”

The 64-year-old also shares that seeing others' projects inspired him to produce his work. “I see other people’s work, and it makes me think that I might be able to find something that’s for me as an actor and as a writer. And as a parent, husband and friend, I have a lot left to do," he says.

Besides acting, Michael has finished his book, titled Future Boy, which he announces will be out on Oct 14.