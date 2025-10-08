'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' first look revealed

Rotten Tomatoes drops 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' first look

Ahead of the official trailer of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Rotten Tomatoes drops the first look of the upcoming series.



It shows the duo, the knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Prince Aegon Targaryen, sitting on a hill, and in front of them what appears to be tents of soldiers.

In view of this, the young boy says he thinks about staying "in a place like this," to which the swordsman replies, "You're in a place like this."

Earlier, Ira Parker, one of the series creators, shared that the show will not have a grand opening.

“The title sequences on the original [Game of Thrones] and House of the Dragon are big and epic and incredible. Ramin Djawadi's score is orchestral and large and beautiful," he added.

"That's not really Dunk’s M.O. He’s plain and he’s simple and he’s to-the-point. He doesn't have a lot of flash to him," the filmmaker told EW.

Also at the time of the series, 50 years have passed since the civil war of the Targaryens, which made most of the dragons extinct.

One of the dragons was alive at that time, but the creator explains that it "wasn't even much of a dragon." It was a sort of gnarled thing that couldn't even fly. If you can't fly, what are you really? They’re just a fancy lizard.”

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will land on HBO in January 2026.