Dolly Parton shares important message to fans

Dolly Parton clarifies health status amid rumours

Lately, there have been rumours about Dolly Parton that her health is not up to the mark. In her latest post, she put those speculations to bed.



In a video, which she captioned, "I ain't dead yet!", the country musician, amid shooting an ad for the Grand Ole Opry, says, “I know lately everybody thinks that I’m sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here. Anyway, I wanted to put everybody’s minds at ease.”

She continues, “I appreciate your prayers because I ama person of faith, I can always use the prayers for anything and everything… but I want you know that I’m okay. I’ve got some problems as I’ve mentioned.”

“Back when my husband Carl was very sick, that was for a long time, and then when he passed I didn’t take care of myself," the Jolene singer adds.

"So when I got around to it the doctor said we need to take care of this, we need to take care of that, nothing major."

"But I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt where I’m having some treatments here and there but I wanted you I know I’m not dying," she notes.

Then, Dolly directly addressed the online rumours about her health. “Did you see that AI picture of Reba [McEntire] and me? Ooh, lordie, they had Reba at my deathbed."

"If I was really dying I don’t think Reba would be the one at my deathbed, she might come visit me earlier, but anyway there are just a lot of rumors flying around but I figured if you heard it from me you would know I was okay," the 79-year-old adds.

“I’m not ready to die yet, I don’t think God is through with me and I ain’t done working. I love you for caring and keep praying for me," Dolly concludes.