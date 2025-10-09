Jennifer Lopez follows in Kylie Jenner's footstep to get back in top shape?

Photo: Jennifer Lopez gets confidence back by following in Kylie Jenner's footsteps?

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly turning back the clock by seeking a little help from modern enhancements.

Following in the footsteps of Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner, who have both reportedly undergone cosmetic procedures to refine their looks, Lopez has allegedly sought out some surgical and non-surgical touch-ups of her own.

According to RadarOnline.com, the 55-year-old superstar “has definitely sought help from a surgeon to have her boobs perked up along with laser treatments and other high-end work.”

"She's had a lot of setbacks in recent weeks, so this has done her a world of good and given her reams of confidence, and she's not stopping there. She has lots more she wants to do," shared an insider.

As the publication previously reported, Lopez's renewed focus on herself comes after a difficult year personally.

The Atlas actress found herself suddenly single when husband Ben Affleck packed up and moved out in April 2024.

The mother of two filed for divorce on August 20, the second anniversary of their lavish Georgia wedding, and their split was finalized in January.

"She's been on a self-improvement mission since – and the results are very evident," added the source.

"She's back in top shape and her skin looks incredible," the source added.

"People are guessing what she's done cosmetically, but word is it's nothing too invasive, just a series of laser treatments and some of the new collagen-building injectables," they concluded.