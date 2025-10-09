 
Victoria Beckham's Netflix launch fuels family divide

The three-part 'Victoria Beckham' series premieres October 9

October 09, 2025

Beckhams gather for Victoria’s Netflix launch without eldest son

The Beckham family put on a united front at the London premiere of Victoria Beckham on Wednesday.

The new Netflix docuseries chronicles the fashion mogul’s evolution from pop star to designer.

Noticeably missing, again, were Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz—fueling talk of ongoing family tensions.

However, Victoria, 50, was joined by husband David, 50, on the red carpet alongside their three younger children—Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14—plus Cruz’s girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, 30.

The family posed for photos before greeting guests, including several of Victoria’s former Spice Girls bandmates: Geri Halliwell Horner, Emma Bunton, and Melanie Chisholm. Mel B was the only member not in attendance.

The three-part Victoria Beckham series premieres October 9 and shares an inside look at the designer’s career reinvention and family life.

In recent family snubs, Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 30, also did not attend Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show on October 3, deepening speculations of strain between the couple and the rest of the family since their 2022 wedding.

