Travis Kelce ‘terrified' as dad in unaware of Taylor Swift new song

Travis Kelce is terrified ahead of telling his father about fiancée Taylor Swift’s new song.



The NFL player, who is currently celebrating the success of lady love Swift’s new album,

The Life of a Showgirl, says father Ed Kelce does not know about the ninth song.

Speaking to brother Jason Kelce on their podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Travis admitted their father knows nothing about track ‘Wood.’

"I haven’t talked to him about the album either," Jason replied, suggesting, "Maybe that's who we should get a live listen to."

Travis admitted, "Dude, I'm terrified."

"Oh my God, I would love that. I'm gonna do it," Jason added as he teased recording a reaction video of their father

"Do you feel, do you feel — not confident — do you feel cocky about the song 'Wood'?," Jason then asked his brother

"No," Travis responded, adding, "Any song that she references me in is very..."

"That's not just any song. This is a very specific you," Jason cut in.