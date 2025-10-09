 
Nicole Kidman admits fears over daughters joining showbiz

Nicole Kidman shared her one advice for daughters in the spotlight

October 09, 2025

Nicole Kidman is proud to see her daughters following in her footsteps, however, the actress still has a few concerns about them entering the industry.

In a recent interview with Vogue the doting mom revealed that she is happy of her daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, who are starting off their own career but Kidman also find it "frightening."

"It's very frightening for me," the Oscar winning actress confessed.

Recalling her early days in the industry she noted, "[But] I started working at 14, so I don't really have a leg to stand on."

Kidman also shared her wise words on how to deal with criticism, online backlash and haters.

"Literally walk away from it," the Babygirl actress said, "Because it will fell you. It will destroy you."

Earlier in October, Sunday Rose walked the Chanel runway show during Paris Fashion Week. Kidman also joined her at the event to cheer her up.

Kidman shares her younger daughters Sunday and Faith with estranged husband Keith Urban. She is also mom to daughter 32-year-old daughter Bella and 30-year-old son Conor, whom she shares with ex husband Tom Cruise.

For the unversed, Kidman recently filed for divorce from Urban on September 30 citing irreconcilable differences, one day after their split news broke.

