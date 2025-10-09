Victoria Beckham recalls being weighed on TV after giving birth

Victoria Beckham opens up on body shame and media cruelty

Victoria Beckham is dishing on her long struggle with an eating disorder and how it affected her life in the spotlight.

The former Spice Girl opened up about the pressure she faced early in her career in her new Netflix docuseries, Victoria Beckham, via People.

“I was weighed on national television when Brooklyn was 6 months old,” she revealed, recalling how the media focused on her body after giving birth to her first child.

“‘Get on those scales’... ‘Have you lost the weight?’ We laugh about it and we joke about it when we're on television, but I was really, really young and that hurts,” the mom of four admitted.

“I really started to doubt myself and not like myself because I let it affect me. I didn't know what I saw when I looked in the mirror. You lose all sense of reality. I’ve been everything from ‘Porky Posh’ to ‘Skinny Posh.’”

Moreover, Victoria revealed that she became “very good at lying” and “was never honest” with her parents about what she was going through.

And taking the media comments in an “incredibly unhealthy way" just to feel she was in control.

"It really reflects you when you’re being told constantly you’re not good enough. And I suppose that’s been with me my whole life," she added.