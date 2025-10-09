Julia Roberts reveals ‘early on' many people were ‘cruel'

Julia Roberts details people were ‘cruel' to her ‘early on' in her career

Julia Roberts just revealed that people used to be “cruel’ to her early in her career.

The now-Oscar winning actress admitted that she didn’t have much confidence in herself when she first began acting.

"I don't think I entered into my career with much confidence," the 57-year-old told PEOPLE magazine in an interview.

She explained that in her earlier years, she did cross paths with influential people in the industry who behaved badly.

"I encountered early on, not a lot but a few critical people who were really cruel," Julia recalled, adding "and it was a really interesting challenge for me to decide the kind of person I wanted to strive to be."

Julia then admitted that these kinds of encounters left her questioning her career as well as talent.

"So, it was so much more about who I wanted to be as opposed to what kind of career I wanted to have," the After the Hunt actress clarified.

"And then I wanted to take the person that I wanted to build and put that person into these different situations of work life," she further mentioned.

Also mentioning that there were times when work was "so hard" that Julia confessed she had experienced "more bumps than smooth sailing" between the ages of 15-25.

"Of course, even then, I would have shreds of gratitude. I would think, 'Okay, there's a reason why it has to be so hard,'" she reflected.

"Now I look at it as some of the lessons that I'm the most grateful for because they proved my endurance to myself," Julia Roberts concluded.