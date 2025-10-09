Gene Simmons breaks silence on car crash

Gene Simmons reveals he is okay after car crash

Gene Simmons just insisted that "all is well" after he got into a car crash this week.

The KISS legend was hospitalized in Malibu on Tuesday, and was "recovering at home" after he allegedly fainted behind the wheel of his car and crashed on the Pacific Coast Highway, as per NBC4 Los Angeles.

The outlet also reported that the 76-year-old rock star told responding deputies that he either passed out or fainted while driving along the famed oceanside stretch of highway, and hit a parked car.

After the news of the crash spread, Gene took to his official X, formerly Twitter, to assure his fans that he was "completely fine."

"Thanks, everybody, for the kind wishes. I'm completely fine. I had a slight fender bender. It happens. Especially to those of us (who are) horrible drivers. And that's me. All is well," he wrote.

Meanwhile, his wife, Shannon Tweed, confirmed to NBC4 Investigates that Gene was now recovering at home.

The incident comes just before KISS is set to perform together for the first time since retiring from touring in 2023.

The I Was Made for Lovin’ You rockers will reunite in Las Vegas in November for the KISS Army Storms Vegas event, to celebrate their 50th anniversary as a band.

The event will feature an "unmasked" Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and other special guests and will take place from November 14-16.

A press release says of the event that it would include "exclusive Q&A sessions with members of the band, a panel with longtime manager Doc McGhee, a special live performance from former KISS member Bruce Kulick, along with sets from KISS tribute bands, other special guests, interactive activities, exclusive experiences and more."