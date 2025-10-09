Taylor Swift details how Travis Kelce hilariously got confused

Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s hilarious mix-up with Hugh Grant’s wife

Taylor Swift just revealed that Travis Kelce once Hugh Grant’s wife for Greta Gerwig.

The 14-time Grammy winner recalled the hilarious moment that happened at the Eras Tour, when her fiancé thought the Heretic actor's wife was actually the Barbie director.

During her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Taylor remembered Hugh attending the second Eras Tour in London, where he met Travis.

The Kansas City Chiefs player met Grant's wife, Anna Eberstein, too, whom he thought was the Lady Bird director and then proceeded to congratulate Anna on his favorite Greta film, Barbie.

Travis even made an "I'm just Ken" joke while pointing at Taylor and didn't know until after the show that he was usually speaking with Hugh's very confused wife.

After the tent party, Kelce told Swift he had such a great time and met all these celebrities, including Grant.

Travis then explained to Taylor that Greta and Hugh were dancing really closely all night and "had all these inside jokes," which led him to believe they might be making a movie together. "They kind of seem like they're like soulmates," the Blank Space crooner recalled the NFL star telling her.

Meanwhile, Travis told Taylor he had a great time dancing with a family and the Lover crooner then saw a bunch of videos of her now-fiancé dancing with Greta, so Taylor told Travis it looks like she did enjoy the joke. "Oh, that's not Greta," Travis told Taylor.

Taylor then figured out the Travis had confused Anna for Greta though Seth Meyers said, "The good thing is he recognized true love. He saw soulmates, and he knew you were soulmates."