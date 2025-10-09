Sarah Jessica Parker stuns with giant black wings at NYC Ballet gala

Sarah Jessica Parker stole all the limelight as she made a grand entrance at the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday, October 8.

The 60-year-old actress was joined by her husband, Matthew Broderick, at the fashion gala. Sarah rocked a wild winged outfit for the event.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Dramatic Black Wing Look:

Sarah Jessica Parker stunned onlookers in a wild winged outfit as she posed for photos on the red carpet of the fashion event.

Along with a set of floor-length black angel wings, the Sex and the City star rocked a billowing black ruffled gown with an edgy netted bodice.

Recently, in an interview with W magazine, Sarah revealed that she has no regrets about any of the wild outfits she's worn over the years.

"I don’t regret any of it, because what’s the point?" she told the outlet. "I’m sure there is a laundry list of things I should be telling you that were mistakes, whoopsie-daisies, wrong, misguided, unflattering."

She went on to say, "All of it has been a gift; all of it has been ridiculous. All of it has been exhausting; all of it has been thrilling. All of it has been like I’m in a world that is just barely based in reality. What is there to regret?"

Red Carpet Moment With Matthew Broderick:

Sarah Jessica Parker hit the red carpet along with her longtime hubby, Matthew Broderick. The Godzilla star looked dashing in a black tuxedo.