Sean Ono Lennon denies ‘everyone knows The Beatles' for THIS reason

Sean Ono Lennon just revealed that not everyone knows The Beatles now a days.

He said a lot of older people think that “’Oh, everyone knows The Beatles; everyone knows John Lennon.’ And that’s simply not the case.”

“I meet my niece and nephew’s friends, I talk to Gen Z kids, and some of them don’t know the difference between The Beatles and The Monkees, I swear,” Sean Ono said.

“If people think we need to stop putting out new versions of music, I think they’re very wrong. Because I don’t want to live in a world where people don’t know that music,” the son of The Beatles band member, late John Lennon, mentioned.

He continued, “So, I have a duty to keep putting it out and making it sound as good as possible, and finding ways to get young people interested. And it’s not just for me and my parents. It’s for the world – I don’t think the world can afford to forget The Beatles or John Lennon.”

Sean Ono was just five years old when his father was shot dead in New York, and for him, music has been a way of connecting with his dad.

“I first was interested in music because of my dad. I always felt like music was a way of getting closer to him,” he said with a subtle smile.

Additionally, Sean Ono also expressed his point of view of growing up in the shadow of his famous dad.

“People always talk about how I have grown up in the shadow of my dad – which is true, but my mum (Yoko Ono) really did,” he revealed.

“She had a thriving art career, and then as soon as she got together with my dad, that sort of went out the window for a while. People think about how Beatles fans didn’t accept Yoko, but the avant garde fans didn’t accept The Beatles! The modern art community was very snobby about rock and roll,” the musician explained.

“At that time in England, when my dad and mum got together, it was really shocking to see a British guy with a Japanese woman. Then you add to that the fact that she wasn’t just arm candy, she was a really radically weird and interesting artist – incredibly unconventional and wild, in terms of the way she viewed the world,” Sean Ono Lennon concluded.