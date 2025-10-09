'Mad Max' director makes big statement about AI

George Miller gets honest about AI in movie industry

George Miller, a director of Mad Max, says he is open to the disruption the artificial intelligence would bring to the film industry.



The filmmaker, in an interview with The Guardian, notes, “AI is arguably the most dynamically evolving tool in making moving images,” adding, “As a filmmaker, I’ve always been driven by the tools. AI is here to stay and change things.”

Unlike the views of others, George compares the AI to the oil paint introduction, which, he says, “gave artists the freedom to revise and enhance their work over time.”

“A similar debate unfolded in the mid-19th century with the arrival of photography. Art has to evolve. And while photography became its own form, painting continued. Both changed, but both endured. Art changed," he continues.

“It’s the balance between human creativity and machine capability, that’s what the debate and the anxiety is about," George adds.

The director further shares that the impact of AI on storytelling would be fascinating to watch.

“It will make screen storytelling available to anyone who has a calling to it. I know kids not yet in their teens using AI."

"They don’t have to raise money. They’re making films – or at least putting footage together. It’s way more egalitarian," George concludes.