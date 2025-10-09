Kate Middleton promotes Centre for Early Childhood movies

Kate Middleton has been working for the well-being of the children for years. So, her latest initiative comes in light of her cause.



Centre for Early Childhood, which is an animated movie series made for children under five years and for their parents to help them in the building of their social and emotional skills.

The mother-of-three promoted her work at Home-Start in Oxford, an independent charity focusing on families for their kids' betterment.

Details show it's included in a group of charities whose number is around 170, which supports over 60,000 families in the U.K.

At her visit, Kate took part in several activities, including a volunteers' training session as well as a session called Stay and Play, which is for the families.

The film series, Centre for Early Childhood, is launched in August and is available on YouTube.

Not to mention, Prince William's wife previously gave a sneak peek into her life at home, describing how her kids during their summer vacation were “crafting in every corner of the house."

It is worth mentioning Kate has three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.Kate Middleton takes big step for her major mission

