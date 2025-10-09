 
Geo News

Taylor Swift says she 'cant even be mad' at Zoe Kravitz after major incident

Taylor Swift recently released her album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'

By
Syeda Waniya
|

October 09, 2025

Taylor Swift reacted to Zoe Kravitzs python destroying her bathroom
Taylor Swift reacted to Zoe Kravitz's python destroying her bathroom

Taylor Swift has opened up about the incident when Zoe Kravitz lost her Burmese Python in her home.

During her latest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote her album The Life of a Showgirl, Swift opened up about the incident, which Kravitz had already discussed on the show previously.

Swift offered Kravitz and her mom Lisa Bonet a place to stay during the Los Angeles fires.

However, Kravitz revealed that her mom's pet Burmese python slithered into the hole in Swift's bathroom and in order to recovered the duo had to "rip up the tile, scratching the walls."

Now, recalling the incident, Swift told Meyers, "We've all got that one friend. I just remember getting a call from my head of security and him trying to explain this story to me."

The Fate of Ophelia singer added, "I kind of found myself listening to this. And I’m like, ‘Uh-huh, OK, OK.’ And I hate to first-and-last name a friend, but it’s important in this situation. OK, so Zoe Kravitz and Lisa Bonet are holding on to a Burmese python. It’s halfway in the wall. There’s a man standing with an ax, who has just chopped up a custom vintage antique cupboard."

Adding, "There’s splinters on the floor. They’re looking — in my mind, this is an Annie Leibovitz shoot. … This is the chicest thing I’ve ever heard in my life...not a problem."

"It just sounds incredible. I’m sad I didn’t see it. I can't even be mad," Swift noted.

Notably, Taylor Swift said that Zoe Kravitz took three weeks to speak about the incident. "Dude, I’ve been laughing about this for three weeks," she recalled telling the actress when she told her about the incident.

Sean Ono Lennon denies ‘everyone knows The Beatles' for THIS reason
Sean Ono Lennon denies ‘everyone knows The Beatles' for THIS reason
Sabrina Carpenter makes ‘magical' Grand Ole Opry debut
Sabrina Carpenter makes ‘magical' Grand Ole Opry debut
Sarah Jessica Parker stuns with giant black wings at NYC Ballet gala
Sarah Jessica Parker stuns with giant black wings at NYC Ballet gala
Taylor Swift details how Travis Kelce hilariously got confused
Taylor Swift details how Travis Kelce hilariously got confused
Victoria Beckham gives special recognition to Brooklyn at Netflix event
Victoria Beckham gives special recognition to Brooklyn at Netflix event
Gene Simmons breaks silence on car crash
Gene Simmons breaks silence on car crash
Julia Roberts reveals ‘early on' many people were ‘cruel'
Julia Roberts reveals ‘early on' many people were ‘cruel'
Real reason why Sydney Sweeney 'not in a rush' to marry Scooter Braun
Real reason why Sydney Sweeney 'not in a rush' to marry Scooter Braun