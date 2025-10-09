Taylor Swift says she 'cant even be mad' at Zoe Kravitz after major incident

Taylor Swift reacted to Zoe Kravitz's python destroying her bathroom

Taylor Swift has opened up about the incident when Zoe Kravitz lost her Burmese Python in her home.

During her latest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote her album The Life of a Showgirl, Swift opened up about the incident, which Kravitz had already discussed on the show previously.

Swift offered Kravitz and her mom Lisa Bonet a place to stay during the Los Angeles fires.

However, Kravitz revealed that her mom's pet Burmese python slithered into the hole in Swift's bathroom and in order to recovered the duo had to "rip up the tile, scratching the walls."

Now, recalling the incident, Swift told Meyers, "We've all got that one friend. I just remember getting a call from my head of security and him trying to explain this story to me."

The Fate of Ophelia singer added, "I kind of found myself listening to this. And I’m like, ‘Uh-huh, OK, OK.’ And I hate to first-and-last name a friend, but it’s important in this situation. OK, so Zoe Kravitz and Lisa Bonet are holding on to a Burmese python. It’s halfway in the wall. There’s a man standing with an ax, who has just chopped up a custom vintage antique cupboard."

Adding, "There’s splinters on the floor. They’re looking — in my mind, this is an Annie Leibovitz shoot. … This is the chicest thing I’ve ever heard in my life...not a problem."

"It just sounds incredible. I’m sad I didn’t see it. I can't even be mad," Swift noted.

Notably, Taylor Swift said that Zoe Kravitz took three weeks to speak about the incident. "Dude, I’ve been laughing about this for three weeks," she recalled telling the actress when she told her about the incident.