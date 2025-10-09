Prince William, Kate Middleton share special message for Duke of Kent

 
October 09, 2025

William, Kate celebrate the Duke of Kent's birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton marked Prince Edward, The Duke of Kent's big day.

The Prince and Princess of Wales via their official Instagram handle shared a personal message.

Sharing photo of the Duke of Kent with King Charles, the caption read, "Wishing a Happy 90th Birthday to The Duke of Kent!" alongside a cake emoji.

Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent in the first cousin of Charles and one of the well known member of the royal family.

Before Prince William and Kate Middleton, King Charles and Queen Camilla also marked Edward's birthday.

The official Instagram handle of the royal family, on behalf of the King and the Queen paid tribute to the Duke.

The statement shared read, "Wishing The Duke of Kent a very happy birthday - 90 today!"

"Later this month, The King will host a birthday reception for The Duke, who was Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin, at Windsor Castle," it concluded.

