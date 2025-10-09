King Charles, Queen Camilla step out after personal loss

King Charles, Queen Camilla enjoy lively afternoon after Dame Jilly Cooper's death

King Charles and Queen Camilla made their first appearance after tragic loss.

As the village celebrated the 150th anniversary of its historic landmark, the King and the Queen visited the Albert Hall in Ballater, Scotland, just a few miles away from their home on the Balmoral estate.

During their visit, Charles and Camilla met schoolchildren, community groups, and local musicians including Dr. Paul Anderson, who composed a special fiddle tune to mark the milestone.

On the other hand, the couple also viewed historic artifacts linked to the hall's construction and spoke with the members of the Ballater Local History Group and other community organizations.

It is pertinent to mention that King Charles and Queen Camilla's visit comes after their personal loss. On October 5, 2025, the King and the Queen mourned the death of friend, author Dame Jilly Cooper.

Queen Camilla also paid tribute to Cooper with an emotional statement that read, "I was so saddened to learn of Dame Jilly’s death last night."

She praised her close friend, stating, "very few writers get to be a legend in their own lifetime but Jilly was one, creating a whole new genre of literature and making it her own through a career that spanned over five decades."

Adding, "In person she was a wonderfully witty and compassionate friend to me and so many – and it was a particular pleasure to see her just a few weeks ago at my Queen’s Reading Room Festival where she was, as ever, a star of the show."

"I join my husband the King in sending our thoughts and sympathies to all her family. And may her hereafter be filled with impossibly handsome men and devoted dogs. Camilla R," she concluded.