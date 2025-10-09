Prince Harry makes surprising appearance in New York City

Prince Harry talks about Men's health in surprise appearance

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex attended an event in New York City, where he talked about Men's health crisis.

On October 8, 2025, the son of king Charles made an appearance at a reception hosted by Movember, the world's largest men's health charity.

As the event unveiled, The Real Face of Men’s Health: USA, Harry reflected on his own mental health journey. He said, "I found myself speaking to many veterans and sitting down with them I realized the silence is killing people."

Calling to make therapy more accessible for men, the Duke of Sussex noted, "Stamping out the stigma globally, we’ve come a long way. Access to therapy is still a massive problem."

Notably, Prince Harry was also joined by researchers Dr. Zac Seidler, Movember’s Global Director of Men's Health Research and Calvin Abbasi of the ANDRON Project.

He also noted, "Yet when I speak to men, the same struggles keep coming up."

"Which tells me that the weight they carry isn’t uncommon. The biggest barrier is the belief that no one will understand. Loneliness convinces you you’re the only one, which is rarely true," the Duke of Sussex.

It is pertinent to mention that this outing comes ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's appearance at a set of events from Project Healthy Minds timed to World Mental Health Day.